Carlyle prices $425M notes offering

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) prices its offering of $425M of 3.500% senior notes due 2019 of Carlyle Finance Subsidiary.

Intends to use proceeds to redeem its 5.875% series A preferred units, with remaining proceeds, if any, going to general corporate purposes.

Carlyle issued a notice to redeem the preferred units on Oct. 7, 2019 at a redemption price per unit of $25.339757, which is equal to $25.25 per unit plus declared and unpaid distributions to, but excluding, the redemption date.

