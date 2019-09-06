Genesco +12% after hiking guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) is sailing higher in early action after smashing EPS estimates with its Q2 report and boosting guidance.

The company says its outperformance was driven primarily by the ongoing strength of the Journeys business, which continued to experience strong comparable sales even as year-over-year comparisons became more difficult. Gross margin came in at 48.6% of sales vs. 48.2% consensus. Gross margin improved at each Genesco division.

Looking ahead, Genesco expects full-year sales growth of +2% to +3% vs. +1% to +2% prior range and EPS of $3.80 to $4.20 vs. $3.35 to $3.75 prior and $3.67 consensus. "The top-line momentum we experienced in Q2 continued nicely in August with Journeys and Schuh leading the way during the important back-to-school selling season," updates management.

Shares of Genesco are up 12.08% to $39.62.

Previously: Genesco EPS beats by $0.16, misses on revenue (Sept. 6)