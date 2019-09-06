Cantor likes Durect in premarket analyst action

Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) initiated with Overweight rating and $5 (201% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) initiated with Overweight rating and $1 (79% upside) price target at Cantor. Shares up 6% premarket.

Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) initiated with Overweight rating and $8 (223% upside) price target at Cantor.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) initiated with Buy rating and $2 (233% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) initiated with Buy rating and $18 (43% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) initiated with Buy rating and $2 (228% upside) price target at Maxim Group. Shares up 3% premarket.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) initiated with Buy rating and $14 (135% upside) price target at Janney Montgomery Scott. Shares down 3% premarket.

Applied Genetics Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) initiated with Buy rating and $13 (306% upside) price target at Janney. Shares up 4% premarket.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) upgraded to Buy with a $73 (20% upside) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) downgraded to Underperform with a $9 (59% downside risk) price target at BofA Merrill Lynch.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) downgraded to Neutral with a $0.78 (11% upside) price target at Wedbush.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) downgraded to Neutral at Kempen & Co.