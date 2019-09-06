Invitae prices upsized convertible debt offering

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) has priced its $300M (from $200M) aggregate principal amount of 2.00% convertible senior notes due 2024 in a private offering.

Initial buyers have the option to purchase up to an additional $50M of notes. The initial conversion rate will be 33.6293 shares per $1,000 principal amount (~$29.74/share).

Net proceeds of ~$291.2M will be used to repay the $75M outstanding notes; for international expansion, infrastructure investment, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is September 10.

