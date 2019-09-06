China Lending common shares to drop to OTC Pink Open Market

The Nasdaq Hearings Panel denied China Lending's (NASDAQ:CLDC) recent appeal and determined to delist the company's shares from Nasdaq.

CLDC was unable to regain compliance with the continued listing requirement of a minimum of $2.5M in stockholders' equity.

Trading of its shares on Nasdaq will cease at the opening of business today, Sept. 6, 2019.

CLDC anticipates that its securities will be quoted on the OTC Pink Open Market following the Nasdaq delisting; the trading symbol for its securities will remain unchanged.