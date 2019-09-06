Nabriva receives $5M milestone payment from Sinovant Sciences

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) has earned a $5M milestone payment under its licensing agreement with Sinovant Sciences related to the U.S. regulatory approval of Xenlata (lefamulin).

Under its license agreement with Sinovant Sciences, Nabriva is eligible for up to ~$85M in additional milestone payments tied to the successful completion of certain regulatory and commercial milestones related to lefamulin for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

In addition, Nabriva will be eligible to receive low double-digit royalties on sales, if any, in the Greater China region.