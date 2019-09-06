Altaba declares pre-dissolution liquidating distribution

Altaba's (NASDAQ:AABA) board declares a pre-dissolution liquidating distribution of $51.50 in cash pare share of common stock.

The amount declared is in the middle of the range outlined in the proxy statement filed with the U.S. SEC on May 17, 2019 as supplemented on June 7, 2019.

Will be paid on Sept. 23, 2019 to stockholders of record as of Sept. 16, 2019.

Expects ex-dividend date for such distribution will be Sept. 24, 2019.

Following the payment of the distribution, the fund intends to file a certificate of dissolution with the Secretary of the State of Delaware to dissolve the fund.

