Domo targets cut after earnings disappointment

JMP Securities (Market Outperform) drops its Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) target by $10 to $37, citing the "disappointing" report and guidance.

The firm notes weakness in the enterprise business and the international businesses, plus billings growth that was about half of what was expected.

JMP remains bullish on Domo's ability to control expenses and maintain its competitive moat.

More action: Cowen (Outperform) cuts from $52 to $28, saying larger deals are taking longer to close and the outlook assumes no improvements.

Cowen calls Domo a "show-me story," but sees valuation as near trough levels and the risk'reward profile as "highly compelling."