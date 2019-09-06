Alnylam readies webcast series on pipeline programs

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) will host its 6th annual series of "RNAi Roundtable" webcasts in the next few weeks. Company scientists, program leaders and clinical collaborators will present recent developments in certain of their late-stage pipeline programs.

September 16 at 1:00 pm ET: Patisiran & Vutrisiran in Transthyretin-Mediated Amyloidosis.

October 7 at 9:30 am ET: Givosiran in Acute Hepatic Porphyria.

October 10 at 11:30 am ET: Lumasiran in Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1.

