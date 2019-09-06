European Patent Office thumbs down on new Alexion patent apps for Soliris

The European Patent Office has rejected two patent applications from Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) for pharmaceutical compositions and composition of matter of top seller Soliris (eculizumab), potentially opening the European market to biosimilars as early as 2023 according to Leerink's Geoffrey Porges.

Mr. Porges says the negative outcome was expected but it still removes one opportunity for upside movement.

Piper's Christopher Raymond adds that only the PNH indication is affected and Orphan Drug exclusivity should continue for aHUS and gMG until 2023 and 2027, respectively.

The company is evaluating its options, including a possible appeal.