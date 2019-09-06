Sasol delays financial results until October

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) says it will again delay the release of 2019 financial results, after additional work was commissioned under a review at its Louisiana ethane cracker project.

SSL says additional resources have been deployed to complete the review by mid-October 2019.

SSL previously had postponed release of its results to Sept. 19 from Aug. 19, citing possible "control weaknesses" at its Lake Charles Chemicals Project.

The project, which will convert natural gas into plastics ingredient ethylene, initially was expected to cost $8.9B but that 2014 forecast has been revised to as much as $12.9B.