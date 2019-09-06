Apartment Investment & Management gains a bull

Apartment Investment & Management (NYSE:AIV) gains 1.6% in premarket trading after BMO Capital Markets analyst John Kim upgrades the stock to outperform from market perform, pointing out that AIV is trading at a discount to both its NAV and its peers.

He sees the valuation gap closing, as AIV's earnings were hurt by a non-core asset sale in Q3 2018, "a one-time impact that dissipates going forward."

Boosts price target to a Street-high $58 from $56.

Before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Hold (4 Buy, 1 Outperform, 12 Hold, 1 Underperform).