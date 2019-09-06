Roivant Sciences and Sumitomo Dainippon inks MOU to create a strategic alliance

Myovant Sciences' (NYSE:MYOV) founding shareholder, Roivant Sciences, and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (OTC:SMDPY) have announced their entry into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the creation of a broad strategic alliance.

The Sumitomo Dainippon-Roivant Alliance is expected to create a new corporate entity which will be wholly owned by Sumitomo Dainippon and will assume Roivant’s ownership interest in Myovant Sciences.

The Alliance is expected to support Myovant Sciences through commercialization and profitability. Both the Companies expect to sign the definitive agreement for the Alliance by the end of October 2019.