Churchill Downs invests in northern Kentucky thoroughbred circuit

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) announces that it will file an application with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission to host a 2020 winter Thoroughbred racing meet at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky.

The company notes it's constructing the New Latonia Racing & Gaming training facility in northern Kentucky to host thoroughbred racing in future years.

The company says the allocation of these 2020 race dates to its NKYRG subsidiary is a critical, short-term measure to support the thoroughbred racing circuit in Kentucky.

"Our willingness to make a sizeable investment in the neglected northern Kentucky market is our latest effort to improve Kentucky’s valuable horse racing and agriculture industries," says Churchill Downs exec Kevin Flanery.

Source: Press Release