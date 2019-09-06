Neon Therapeutics up 14% premarket on data supporting MAPTAC technology

Thinly traded nano cap Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) is up 14% premarket on average volume in response to a just-published paper in the journal Immunity supporting the value proposition of its MAPTAC mono-allelic profiling technology.

According to the authors, MAPTAC algorithms achieved up to a 61-fold improvement in predicting MHC class II peptides compared to publicly available tools.

The company plans to integrate it into its RECON bioinformatics platform which, it says, should improve the efficacy of its immunotherapies by predicting recruitment of CD4+ T cells which play a key role in controlling tumor growth.