NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is launching the antitrust investigation into Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) -0.8% .

James says the probe will be joined by the AGs of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and the District of Columbia.

Key quote: "We will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook's actions may have endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers' choices, or increased the price of advertising."

Earlier this year, Facebook revealed the FTC is investigating the company for antitrust violations.