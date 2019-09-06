Cheesecake Factory +2% after strong Wells Fargo recommendation

Shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) move higher after Wells Fargo checks in on the restaurant stock with a strong upgrade.

"For those investors with an appetite for exposure to the U.S. consumer, strong visibility into cash flows and seeking out a business with an inflection in top-line growth, we suggest you make room for CAKE," writes analyst Jon Tower.

Tower and team see upside from the Fox Restaurant Concepts initiative and national marketing campaigns. Sales growth potential is also outside of the chain's stores. "Further, off-premise has been the primary driver of comp growth over the past year-plus (16% sales mix today) and we see this channel continuing to contribute 1-2% to SSS over the next several years as consumer awareness grows, CAKE potentially expands partnerships and as more transactions move digitally (still only 50% of off-premise is done online)," they note.

WF lifts Cheesecake Factory to an Outperform rating and price target of $50. The sell-side consensus rating and Quant rating are both equivalent to Neutral.