Matador Resources sees higher production, lower capex for full year

In a new investor presentation, Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) forecasts FY 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $540M-$560M and 20% Y/Y oil production growth to 13.3M-13.45M barrels.

MTDR estimates full-year average daily oil production of 36.6K bbl/day, up from 30.5K bbl/day in 2018, and natural gas production of 56B-58B cf, with total oil equivalent production rising 20% Y/Y to 22.6M-23.1M boe.

For Q3, oil production is expected to be flat to up 1% Q/Q and natural gas output is forecast rising 8%-10% Q/Q.

The company anticipates full-year drilling and completion capex of $640M-$680M vs. $686M in 2018, and midstream capex guidance is lowered to $55M-$75M from $70M-$90M previously and $85M in the previous year.