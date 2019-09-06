Jobs growth slows in August, but wages get perky

Digging into the jobs report numbers, not only did August jobs growth of 130K fall short of the 160K consensus, but the July number was revised down to 159K from the prior print of 164K.

Job growth is clearly slowing from a year ago. Nonfarm payroll employment growth averaged 158K per month so far this year compared with the average monthly gain of 223K in 2018.

That's not surprising, considering that uncertainty, especially about tariffs and trade policy were cited as concerns in the Fed's Beige Book report.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% M/M to $28.11 and up 3.2% Y/Y.

The unemployment rate was 3.7% for the third month in a row.

Job gains were noted in the federal government, up 34K, largely due to hiring temporary workers for the 2020 census.

Private sector employment rose by 96K with notable job gains in health care and financial activities.

The labor participation rate increased to 63.2% in August from 63.0% in July and 62.7% a year ago.

Futures are still pointing to equity markets rising at the open; Nasdaq futures +0.4% , S&P +0.5% , Dow +0.5% .

Treasury yields recede; the 2-year Treasury yield, which had reached 1.573%, subsides to 1.532%; the 10-year yield sits at 1.566% vs. 1.607% earlier.