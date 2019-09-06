Telenav up 14% on reiteration of guidance after GM announcement-stoked plunge

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) is up 14% premarket on robust volume as investors move back into the stock after yesterday's 45% plunge when General Motors (NYSE:GM) announced that it will build Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google apps directly into its vehicles' touchscreen displays, a move investors perceived as a direct threat to Telenav which offers GPS navigation, search, infotainment and mobile advertising on its platforms.

After the close yesterday, TNAV reiterated its guidance issued a month ago, emphasizing its "strong and ongoing relationship" with GM, adding that it does not expect the latter's announcement to affect its 2020 and 2021 forecasts.

It is also working with Microsoft to integrate its intelligent connected-car solutions suite into its Connected Vehicle Platform that runs on Azure.