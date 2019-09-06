WeWork IPO could hurt SoftBank

WeWork's (WE) potential valuation cut for its IPO could create huge losses for its largest backer.

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) holds a roughly 29% stake in WeWork after investing $10.65B.

Reports suggest WeWork is seeking an IPO valuation of $20-30B compared to the $47B valuation at the time of SoftBank's last investment.

SoftBank is currently trying to raise funds for a second Vision Fund, and is still feeling the sting from Uber's bumpy IPO.

SA Authors are weighing in on WeWork's IPO with a Bearish average rating.