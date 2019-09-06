Berenberg sees value in Delta and American Airlines

Berenberg starts off coverage on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) with a Buy rating on its view that the free cash flow generation potential of the carriers isn't being fully appreciated by investors.

"We initiate amid market worries over both capacity growth and demand weakness. In this environment of fear, our work suggests that US airlines can generate free cash flow in a range of scenarios, particularly for our Buy-rated stocks. We think there is selective opportunity in the sector on our outlook for pre-tax 2020 margin expansion amid pricing concerns from above-trend capacity growth," notes the German firm.

Delta earns a price target of $72 from Berenberg vs. the sell-side consensus of $70.18, while American catches a PT of $35 vs. the sell-side consensus of $38.37.