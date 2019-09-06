Exxon confirms exclusivity deal with Var Energi for Norway assets

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it had signed an exclusivity agreement with Var Energi for further negotiations about a possible sale of its Norwegian upstream assets, although a final sales agreement has not yet been reached.

Reuters reported yesterday that XOM had agreed to sell its stakes in ~20 partner-operated fields in the region.

Majority-owned by Eni (NYSE:E), Var Energi is the largest independent exploration and production company on the Norwegian continental shelf, with production of more than 169K boe/day in 2018.