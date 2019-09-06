Guess updates on buyback action

Guess (NYSE:GES) announces that it completed its previously disclosed $170M accelerated share repurchase program that was started on April 26.

The company says it received final delivery of 5.4M shares under the ASR on September 4.

Guess repurchased approximately 10.6M of its shares under the ASR at an average repurchase price of $16.09 per share. In addition to the ASR share repurchases, during the first half of the fiscal year the company also repurchased 5.8M shares in the open market and privately negotiated transactions totaling $110.6M. The total repurchase tally for the fiscal year through September 4 is 16.4M shares for $280.6M, representing slightly over 20% of its outstanding shares at the beginning of this fiscal year.

Source: Press Release