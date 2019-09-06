Stephens sees rebound ahead for Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile (GLUU -0.9% ) is drawing a positive mention at Stephens, which suggests the shares are set for a rebound.

Analyst Jeff Cohen says there's some skepticism around collectible-card game Disney Sorcerer's Arena, but those viewing WWE Universe as a comparable may be barking up the wrong tree since Disney's team has a proven track record and is working in a more familiar game mechanic vs. the WWE game.

The company's lifestyle games are also trending positively recently, he says.

His $8 price target implies 79% upside.

Sell-side analysts rate the stock Buy on average and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.