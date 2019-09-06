Overstock's tZERO CEO says unit stays on track after Byrne's exit

Overstock.com's (OSTK +3.4% ) tZERO crypto unit chief Saum Noursalehi assures that Patrick Byrne's resignation as CEO of Overstock "will have no impact on tZERO's day-to-day operations or the execution of our roadmap."

tZERO Chairman Jonathan Johnson, who also oversees tZERO's parent company Medici Ventures, "and the Overstock/Medici boards are committed to tZERO and our long-term success, including, if needed, financially," Noursalehi said in a statement.

He also pointed out that Byrne's departure wasn't related to the company's interactions with the SEC.