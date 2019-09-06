Goldman Sachs cautious on ConAgra Brands

ConAgra Brands (CAG) is on watch after Goldman Sachs lowers the food stock to a Neutral rating from Buy.

"While we continue to see a path to outsized synergy and deleverage-fueled EPS growth for the company over the next three years, we believe both management and FactSet consensus estimates for sales and earnings may be too high in the near term. This near-term risk balances our longer-term optimism and causes us to step to the sidelines for now," reads the GS note.

On Wall Street, 8 of 16 firms covering ConAgra have a Buy-equivalent rating and only one bear call is on the books. The Quant rating plays it down the middle with a Neutral stance.