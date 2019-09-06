More on Ten limited Q2 results

TEN (TNP +1% ) reported Q2 gross revenues of $291M, +16.2% Y/Y and narrower net loss of $0.5M as compared to loss of $10.5M last year.

Operating income reached $19M, a near five-fold increase from last year, while EBITDA increased 32.2% to $59M.

Cash reserves stood at $193M.

Daily time charter equivalent rate per vessel jumped 15% to 19,783

Total operating costs decreased by over 3%.

TEN proceeded with the order of one-option-one 174,000cbm LNG carrier from Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea with expected delivery in 2H 2021; the Company’s LNG proforma fleet rises to four vessels.

Debt reduced $142M Y/Y and redeemed at par of $50M Series B Preferred Shares

