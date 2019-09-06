Stocks mixed after modest jobs growth

Stocks wobble between slight gains and losses following an underwhelming jobs report that showed slowing job creation in the U.S. for the third straight month; Dow flat, S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq -0.1% .

Fed Chairman Powell is scheduled to give speech in Zurich today that could provide further signals about future monetary policy.

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.2% , U.K.'s FTSE flat and France's CAC -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite both closed +0.5% .

In the U.S., energy ( -0.5% ) is at the bottom of the early S&P sector standings amid lower oil prices, followed by the communication services ( -0.4% ), weighed by lingering antitrust concerns; the real estate ( +0.4% ), consumer staples ( +0.3% ), utilities ( +0.3% ) and health care ( +0.3% ) groups are the early leaders.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing yields lower across the curve, with the two-year and 10-year yields down 2 bps each to 1.52% and 1.55%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 98.23.