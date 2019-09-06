Call with China 'went very well,' says White House adviser Kudlow

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow tells CNBC that a phone call with China earlier this week "went very well."

Kudlow was referring to a call Wednesday night between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. During the call, they agreed to meet in early October for another round of talks.

"The phone lines have been open during this period and the negotiations have been proceeding," he said.

