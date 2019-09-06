Zumiez rallies 7% on raised 2019 guidance

Sep. 06, 2019 10:18 AM ETZUMZBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Zumiez (ZUMZ +7%) reports Q2 revenue growth of 4.3% Y/Y to $228.43M & 3.6% increase in comparable sales.
  • August comparable sales increased 7.1%.
  • Gross margin increased 70 bps Y/Y to 33.8% & Operating margin increased 200 bps to 5.1%.
  • The Company had cash and current marketable securities of $188.6M (+41.7% Y/Y).
  • 3Q 2019 Outlook: Net sales of $258-263M; comparable sale to grow 3%-5%; consolidated operating margins are expected between 7%-7.7% resulting in EPS of ~$0.55-$0.61.
  • Revised 2019 Outlook: Comparable sale to grow 2%-4%; EPS to range $2.10-2.20 & intends to open ~16 new stores, including up to 6 stores in North America, 7 stores in Europe and 3 stores in Australia.
  • Previously: Zumiez EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue (Sep. 05 2019)
