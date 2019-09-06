DOJ to probe four automakers for antitrust violations

The Justice Department is launching an antitrust investigation into a deal struck by Ford (F -0.6% ), Honda (HMC +2.1% ), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY +0.7% ) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY +0.2% ) with the state of California earlier this summer on fuel efficiency standards, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"The new antitrust inquiry by the Justice Department stands to escalate tensions between Washington, Sacramento and the auto industry over plans by the Trump administration to roll back clean-air mandates on auto makers," warns the WSJ's Timothy Puko.

The DOJ probe is just the latest salvo in a long jurisdictional battle between the federal government and the California Air Resources Board on fuel emissions. The Justice Department is said to moving forward without direction from the White House.