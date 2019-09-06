Quanex Building up 9% post Q3 mixed results

Quanex Building Products (NX +9.1% ) reported Q3 net sales of $238.5M a decline of 0.5% Y/Y, reflecting impact by lower-than-expected volumes, in North American Cabinet Components segment, coupled with inclement weather in the U.S.

Sales by segments: NA Fenestration $136.26M (+2.2% Y/Y); EU Fenestration $44.33M (+3.9% Y/Y); and NA Cabinet Components $58.69M (-9.9% Y/Y).

Q3 Operating margin improved by 100 bps to 8%.

Q3 Adj. EBITDA was $32.8M (+7.5% Y/Y); and margin improved by 103 bps to 13.8%.

Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $29.89M, compared to $26.84M a year ago. Free cash flow of $25.91M.

During the quarter company repurchased 93,352 shares of common stock for ~$1.6M at an average price of $17.50 per share.

FY19 Outlook: Company expects net sales to be flat Y/Y (prior growth 2% to 3%); and Adj. EBITDA $100M to $105M (prior $97M to $107M).

