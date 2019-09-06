Petrobras unit head removed amid bribery allegations - Reuters

Petrobras (PBR +0.5% ) has removed the top executive of a natural gas pipeline unit has been removed after a middleman in a graft scheme implicated him in plea bargain testimony, Reuters reports.

The board of Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto Bolivia-Brasil, which operates a 1,610-mile pipeline transporting natural gas from Bolivia to Brazil, approved the removal of Ivan de Sá at the request of Petrobras, its majority shareholder.

Sá took the helm at TBG in May after serving as chief executive of fuel distributor Petrobras Distribuidora, which was privatized in July; previously, he was a manager in Petrobras' trading unit.

Separately, the company says it has launched the binding phase of the sale of 41 onshore oil concessions in Brazil's Bahia and Espirito Santo states.