Novo to offer discounted analog insulin in U.S. in 2020

Responding to calls for more affordable insulin, Novo Nordisk (NVO) will offer authorized generic versions of NovoLog and NovoLog Mix at a 50% discount via newly established U.S. affiliate Novo Nordisk Pharma, Inc. beginning on January 2, 2020.

The offerings will include a Cash Card Program for analog insulins which will enable diabetics to buy up to three vials or two packs of FlexPen/FlexTouch pens or any combination of the company's analog insulins for $99.

The company says that its human insulin has been available at Walmart for ~$25/vial for 15 years. It partnered with CVS Health and ESI in 2017 to offer the $25/vial price through CVS pharmacies nationwide, adding that it provided more than $200M in assistance to diabetic patients in 2018 (via copay savings cards).