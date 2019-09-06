Fannie, Freddie drop as reform plan still to take years

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) sinks 13% and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) slides 12% as the U.S. Treasury Department's proposal to release the two government-sponsored enterprises from federal conservatorship, which may eventually lead to a windfall for hedge fund managers, will be anything but quick.

The plan outlines legislative and administrative reforms.

"Treasury’s preference and recommendation is that Congress enact comprehensive housing finance reform legislation," the report says. That, of course, implies years of political wrangling.

The plan also implied that there might not be a payout to hedge fund managers unless President Trump is re-elected next year.