TPG/Vodafone merger decision to drag through Christmas - CS

TPG Telecom (OTC:TPPTY) isn't likely to get a court ruling on its proposed merger with Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VOD +1.1% ) before Christmas, Credit Suisse says.

That's despite the fact that the Federal Court hearing is likely to wrap up by the beginning of October. The decision is seen as a key driver for the stock, Credit Suisse says.

The merger was blocked in May after falling back from an original provisional decision date of March 28, 2019. TPG filed proceedings looking for a favorable order from the court that month.