AtriCure rebounds from bearish report-stoked selloff, up 7%

Thinly traded AtriCure (ATRC +6.8% ) is up on average volume, a modest 200K shares, as JPMorgan steps in to defend the stock after yesterday's 10% selloff in apparent reaction to a bearish report from Culper Research.

Culper believes that there is 57% downside risk in the stock citing pressure on its open heart segment (65% of revenues) as procedures migrate to minimally invasive approaches to treat atrial fibrillation. It also questions the objectivity of a group of physicians that the company generously pays ($19.8M from 2013 - 2018) to promote their minimally invasive procedures directly to patients and an ongoing U.S. Justice Department investigation into its promotional activities (off-label use).

JPMorgan's Robbie Marcus (Overweight/$40) counters that Culper's information is neither new nor material and believes that the selloff represents an attractive buying opportunity.