AK Steel to close Ashland Works, laying off 260 workers

AK Steel (AKS -0.4% ) says it will permanently close its Ashland Works plant in Kentucky by year-end 2019, laying off all 260 employees.

Layoffs reportedly will occur as the closure takes place in phases, starting on Nov. 4 with 176 employees losing their jobs.

AKS had announced plans in January to shutter the facility by the end of the year, citing the need to increase operating efficiency and cut costs.

The company expects to realize more than $40M in annual savings from the plant's closure.