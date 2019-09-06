Perrigo Prevacid deal stokes buying in generic players

Perrigo (PRGO +3.3% ) adds to yesterday's 3% jump on the heels of its acquisition of U.S. OTC rights to Glaxo's heartburn med Prevacid (lansoprazole). Bargain hunters apparently like the deal and are behaving as if they perceive a rosier outlook for the beaten-down group.

Selected tickers: Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS +9.7% ), Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH +2.9% ), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX +9.3% ), ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP +0.7% ), Bausch Health Companies (BHC +2.3% ), Coherus BioSciences (CHRS +0.6% ), Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX +0.6% ), Endo International (ENDP +16.7% ), Lannett Company (LCI +11.4% ), Mallinckrodt (MNK +5% ), Mylan (MYL +0.7% ), Pfenex (PFNX +6.4% ), Dr. Reddy's Labs (RDY +1.8% ), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +3.1% )