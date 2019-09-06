Perrigo Prevacid deal stokes buying in generic players

Perrigo (PRGO +3.3%) adds to yesterday's 3% jump on the heels of its acquisition of U.S. OTC rights to Glaxo's heartburn med Prevacid (lansoprazole). Bargain hunters apparently like the deal and are behaving as if they perceive a rosier outlook for the beaten-down group.
Selected tickers: Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS +9.7%), Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH +2.9%), Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX +9.3%), ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP +0.7%), Bausch Health Companies (BHC +2.3%), Coherus BioSciences (CHRS +0.6%), Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX +0.6%), Endo International (ENDP +16.7%), Lannett Company (LCI +11.4%), Mallinckrodt (MNK +5%), Mylan (MYL +0.7%), Pfenex (PFNX +6.4%), Dr. Reddy's Labs (RDY +1.8%), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +3.1%)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox