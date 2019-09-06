Chinese contractor halts Venezuela work, signifying deepening oil woes

A Chinese oil contractor affiliated with China National Petroleum Corp. (PTR -0.3% ) has halted work on an expansion project in Venezuela because it was owed more than $52M dating back to last year, Bloomberg reports, underscoring the difficulties for the Maduro regime even at energy ventures backed by allies.

The contractor notified the Sinovensa joint venture it has suspended work to expand a crude blending facility to 165K bbl/day, according to the report.

CNPC's JV with Venezuela's PDVSA is a key project in Venezuela's Orinoco region which contains the world's largest oil reserves and currently accounts for about half of the country's remaining production.