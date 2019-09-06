'Catastrophic' spill reported at Equinor's Bahamas oil facility

Sep. 06, 2019 11:38 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)EQNRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Equinor's (EQNR -0.7%) South Riding Point oil storage terminal in the Bahamas was damaged by Hurricane Dorian, which local media is calling an "environmental disaster" in the making.
  • Coral Vita, an environmental agency that focuses on preserving coral reefs, posted a video from the scene, showing oil on the ground and calling the spill "catastrophic."
  • EQNR says it is "too early to indicate any volumes" of the spill from the terminal, which can hold 6.75M barrels of crude oil.
  • The other major oil hub on Grand Bahama, Buckeye Partners' Bahamas Hub, sustained no significant damage.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.