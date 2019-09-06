'Catastrophic' spill reported at Equinor's Bahamas oil facility
Sep. 06, 2019 11:38 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR)EQNRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Equinor's (EQNR -0.7%) South Riding Point oil storage terminal in the Bahamas was damaged by Hurricane Dorian, which local media is calling an "environmental disaster" in the making.
- Coral Vita, an environmental agency that focuses on preserving coral reefs, posted a video from the scene, showing oil on the ground and calling the spill "catastrophic."
- EQNR says it is "too early to indicate any volumes" of the spill from the terminal, which can hold 6.75M barrels of crude oil.
- The other major oil hub on Grand Bahama, Buckeye Partners' Bahamas Hub, sustained no significant damage.