Benchmark Metals gets $3M from Eric Sprott

Benchmark Metals (OTCQB:CYRTF +3.4% ) entered into an agreement with Sprott Capital Partners to act as lead agent in connection with a private placement to raise up to C$7.5M.

The offering will consists of up to 18.3M units at C$0.30/units for gross proceeds of up to $5.5M, and up to 5M flow-through shares at C$0.40 to raise an additional $2M.

Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable at C$0.40/share.

Eric Sprott will purchase 13.3M units, equivalent to ~14% stake in Benchmark.

The net proceeds will be used to finance further exploration expenditures on the Lawyers Property gold property in British Columbia