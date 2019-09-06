Benchmark Metals gets $3M from Eric Sprott

Benchmark Metals (OTCQB:CYRTF +3.4%) entered into an agreement with Sprott Capital Partners to act as lead agent in connection with a private placement to raise up to C$7.5M.
The offering will consists of up to 18.3M units at C$0.30/units for gross proceeds of up to $5.5M, and up to 5M flow-through shares at C$0.40 to raise an additional $2M.
Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant exercisable at C$0.40/share.
Eric Sprott will purchase 13.3M units, equivalent to ~14% stake in Benchmark.
The net proceeds will be used to finance further exploration expenditures on the Lawyers Property gold property in British Columbia
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox