Korn Ferry -4.5% post Q1 results

Korn Ferry (KFY -4.5% ) reports Q1 total revenue of $496.2M (+3.7% Y/Y) & 7% increase on a constant currency basis, the increase in fee revenue was due to growth in RPO and Professional Search.

Sales by segment: Executive Search: $198M (flat Y/Y); Advisory: $199.3M (-0.4%); RPO & Professional Search: $98.9M (+23.3%).

Operating margin by segment: Executive Search increased 240 bps to 23.6%; Advisory increased 5,570 bps to 13.2% & RPO & Professional Search increased 60 bps to 15.7%.

Adj. EBITDA margin by segment: Executive Search increased 110 bps to 25.3%; Advisory was flat at 17.7% & RPO & Professional Search increased 60 bps to 16.8%.

Total margins: Operating increased 2,430 bps to 12.5%; EBITDA increased 2,380 bps to 15.5% & Adj. EBITDA also increased 30 bps to 15.5%.

The Company continued with its balanced approach to capital allocation, buying back $37.4M of stock during the year.

Also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10/share payable on Oct 15, 2019.

Q2 2020 Outlook: Fee revenue expected to be ~$485-505M; Diluted EPS of ~$0.76-$0.84.

