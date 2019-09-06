Biggest oil firms risk wasting $2.2T in 'low-carbon world,' report says

Major oil and gas companies have invested $50B in fossil fuel projects that undermine global efforts to flight climate change, according to a new Carbon Tracker report.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and BP each spent at least 30% of their 2018 investments on projects that are inconsistent with climate targets and would be "deep out of the money in a low-carbon world," the report says.

The projects include Shell's $13B Canada LNG project, a $4.3B oilfield expansion project in Azerbaijan owned by BP, Exxon, Chevron and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), and a $1.3B deepwater project in Angola operated by BP, Exxon, Chevron, Total (NYSE:TOT) and Equinor.

"Every oil major is betting heavily against a 1.5 degree Celsius world and investing in projects that are contrary to the Paris goals," says report co-author Andrew Grant, a former natural resources analyst at Barclays, referring to the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The Carbon Tracker report says none of the largest listed oil and gas companies are making investment decisions that are in line with global climate goals, and risk wasting $2.2T by 2030 if governments apply stricter cuts to carbon emissions.