More on Culp's Q1 mixed results

Culp (CULP +0.8% ) reported Q1 net sales growth of 4.7% Y/Y to $74.8M, with mattress fabrics sales +12.5% Y/Y and upholstery fabrics sales -7.6% Y/Y.

Culp Home Accessories Segment sales were $4.3M; Company says they expect Q2 sales to be considerably down as compared with 2Q19, as they refine strategies and focus on higher margin products.

Q1 Gross margin expanded by 308 bps to 17.9%; and operating margin expanded by 70 bps to 3.6%.

Adj. operating margin declined by 220 bps to 3.5%.

Adj. EBITDA was $4.82M (-11.1% Y/Y); and margin declined by 114 bps to 6.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD $2.02M, compared to cash used $1.94M a year ago. Free cash flow $986k.

Q2 FY20 outlook: Company projects overall sales to be comparable to the same period last year; and and pre-tax income in range of $3.2M to $3.8M.

