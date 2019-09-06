Mining investor Friedland buys Guinea iron ore stake from BHP, Newmont

Robert Friedland's HPX mining company has received consent from Guinea's government to acquire a 95% interest in the Nimba iron ore deposit currently held by BHP, Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) and Orano.

Financial terms of the deal are not disclosed, but HPX's investment likely totals ~$1B.

BHP and NEM, which each owned 45.5% stakes, have been trying for years to divest from the Nimba project.

HPX says it plans to bring a starter mine of 1M-5M mt/year into production "as quickly as possible" while feasibility studies are being completed for an expanded operation of at least 20M mt/year.