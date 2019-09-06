Telia updates on EC's Bonnier deal review

Sweden's Telia (TLSNY +0.6% ) has issued an update on its proposed acquisition of Bonnier Broadcasting after noting media speculation about the deal.

"The European Commission’s phase 2 investigation is still ongoing, and we are working closely and constructively with the Commission," the company says.

We remain confident and will continue the dialogue, but we cannot comment the process any further as long as we haven’t been formally notified of a final decision.

Telia announced the $1B proposal in July 2018. In March, the EC said the deal would get a full probe, over concerns the deal could hurt rivals in Finland and Sweden.

The EC has until Nov. 19 to make its decision.