Fed's Powell still sees 'moderate growth' ahead for U.S. economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell repeats his usual talking points that the U.S. economy is "in a good place" and the "outlook is good as well," in a panel discussion at the University of Zurich.

While a number of risks are increasing and "trade policy will be weighing" on business investment decisions, Powell sees "the most likely case for the U.S., and the world, as continued moderate growth."

For the U.S., he sees strong labor market and inflation to continue to move up and notes that "the consumer is in good shape."

Fed isn't forecasting a recession, but is aware of the risks and monitoring them closely, Powell added.

With the shift in the global macroeconomic picture to "slower growth, lower interest rates, and lower inflation," the Fed considered now a good time to review its tools, strategies, and communications. The results of that review will be released sometime next year.

In an environment with persistently low interest rates, "central banks will have less ability to counteract downturns by cutting interest rates -- one implication is that we'll need other tools," he said.

Because interest rates have stayed so low, the Fed "remains very committed to defending the 2% inflation target," Powell said.

"The answer is a hard no," he says when asked if the elections or politics play a role in the Fed's decision-making. Powell said he and his colleagues at the Fed wouldn't allow political considerations to become part of the process.

Facebook's proposed Libra digital currency would have to meet a burden of proof. "Our expectations have to be very, very high," he said.

