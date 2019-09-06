Powell sets up for 'just' 25-basis point move

Talking about inflation moving back up and a stabilizing economy, Fed Chair Jay Powell doesn't sound like he's considering a 50-basis point rate cut later this month.

He does speak of the risks to the economy from trade policy, taking note of a strong service sector, but softening manufacturing.

The Fed, he says, isn't forecasting a recession for the U.S. or the globe (when has it ever).

As with his Jackson Hole speech last week, Powell's comments lean a bit less dovish than some had hoped. Stocks are giving back some gains, the dollar (UUP, UDN) has turned higher, and gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) has lost about $10 per ounce.

The heavy betting remains on a 25-basis point rate cut in a couple of weeks, but beyond that - markets have priced in two more rate cuts later this year - who knows.